Why Street is divided on Vedanta demerger
While the demerger allows investors to pick specific businesses for focussed investments and is seen to be beneficial in the long run, challenges on the debt, operational, and repayment fronts could linger.
Vedanta’s demerger plan has pushed analysts to opposite sides of the fence. Enthusiasm expressed through rating upgrades by CLSA, Nuvama Institutional Equities, and PhillipCapital is in contrast to the ‘sell’ recommendations upheld by Citi and Kotak Institutional Equities. On 29 September, Vedanta said it is demerging into six independent companies.
