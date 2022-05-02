Why Tata Chemicals shares are up 10%?

Overall, Tata Chemicals’ Ebitda rose by a whopping 133% y-o-y to ₹657 crore. This is at a time when revenues have increased by 32% y-o-y to ₹3481 crore. In its investor presentation, the company said, input costs have gone up across units. Gas prices rose in Q4 and remain at elevated levels. Plus, coal and freight costs are higher vis-à-vis historical trends. As such, cost pressures are likely to stay from a near-term perspective.