Why Tata Consumer’s shares are top gainers on Nifty50 today

The non-plantation business of Tata Coffee Ltd (TCL) will be merged with TCPL which currently owns 57.48% in TCL. Further, the plantation business will be merged with TCPL’s wholly-owned subsidiary, TCPL Beverages and Food Ltd. Overall, TCL’s shareholders will receive three equity shares of TCPL for ten equity shares held by TCPL in TCL. This means that TCL is valued at 14% premium to its Tuesday’s closing price. Needless to say, TCL’s shareholders are clear winners from this reorganization. Inevitably, shares of TCL are up by 12% on Wednesday.