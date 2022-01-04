Why textile stocks are rallying

Increased government intervention is said to be one of the favourable factors that are driving optimism towards this sector. "Several incentives such as RoSCTL, MITRA, and PLI for the Man-Made Fibre segment have been announced over the past 12 months," analysts at Spark Capital Advisors (India) Private Limited said in a report dated 3 January. Analysts note that since 2014 the Indian government has been hesitant of signing any new meaningful free trade agreements (FTAs), which led to Indian textiles and apparels losing market share to Bangladesh and Vietnam. “However, we see the government being more open to FTAs with the Textile Minister of GoI confirming that several of them could be signed in FY22," added the Spark report.