NEW DELHI: Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) rose over 4% on Thursday, a day when the Nifty 50 index fell close to 2%. The company’s March quarter results, announced on Wednesday after market hours, were far from inspiring, with India business volume declining as much as 15%.

Why are GCPL’s investors excited then?

Simply put, the management’s commentary, in the earnings call, was encouraging.

In a 13 May report titled, ‘In No Man’s Land,’ Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said, “(GCPL) Management indicated April in India actually witnessed growth which is a surprise in the context of all the issues around manufacture and supply chain due to lock-down."

Of course, it helps to be cautious and wait to see how this will manifest in the numbers going ahead. “We are yet to fully understand this and believe part of the reason could be a low base of last year along with some channel re-stocking in the context of sharp decline in 4Q which also looks very high," added Jefferies India.

Coming back to the March quarter numbers, the virus impact was pronounced for GCPL. There was a complete pause on sales due to disruption of both back end and front end supply chain in the last fortnight of March, said GCPL in its performance update.

Note that GCPL’s domestic volume performance is the worst among consumer staples' companies that have announced March results so far. Analysts estimate Nestle India Ltd to have clocked a double-digit domestic volume growth. Whereas, Hindustan Unilever Ltd saw a 7% volume decline.

True, some of GCPL’s products are not completely essential category products, such as hair colours. This hurts. Additionally, household insecticides (HI) and soaps categories tend to perform well in March end and that could not play out this time due to covid-19. The upshot: India revenues for GCPL’s HI, soaps and hair colours declined by 16%, 23% and 23%, respectively, last quarter.

To be sure, GCPL had issued a quarterly update on 9 April, which suggested a high drop in volumes. Despite Wednesday’s gain, the stock has corrected about 6% since the quarterly update compared to a 7% fall in the Nifty FMCG index. The GCPL stock is currently about 28% away from its 52-week high seen on 16 January and trades at about 35 times estimates earnings for this financial year, based on Bloomberg data. True, valuations seem attractive compared to some peers but triggers for outperformance may well be limited.

“Growth visibility continues to be weak and slower recovery poses downside risks to our forecasts," said analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a report on 13 May. The brokerage firm has cut its FY21-22 earnings estimates by 9-10%.

