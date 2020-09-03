Why the RBI is risking an appreciating Indian rupee

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent acknowledgement that an appreciating rupee is helping to offset imported inflation has perplexed many in the market.

The statement was seen as odd especially when the RBI has kept a strong hold on the exchange rate so far by absorbing dollars to keep the rupee from appreciating. Also, the central bank refrains from making direct statements on the exchange rate publicly.

What brought on this surprising change of approach towards the exchange rate?

Some economists believe that the central bank is getting antsy over the surfeit liquidity in the banking system. The reason for this is explained by Pranjul Bhandari, chief economist at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited. “On the one hand ample liquidity is necessary to support and revive the economy after an unprecedented shock. But too much of it could stoke macro imbalances like inflation and a wider trade deficit, eventually hurting the very recovery it was meant to support," wrote Bhandari in a note.

RBI’s recent statements and measures, when carefully observed, do point to a rising discomfort towards this surplus liquidity. To start with, Governor Shaktikanta Das has several times now pointed out that equity markets are divorced from economic fundamentals. This indicates he may be worried about liquidity inflating asset prices.

The central bank has been buying dollars in the forward market in order to stagger the accretion in rupee liquidity. The RBI has been willing to do more operation twists instead of outright purchase of government bonds through open market operations. It recently announced an outright purchase of bonds through OMO worth a smaller ₹20,000 crore.

Since April though, the RBI has bought ₹30,000 crore worth of long-term bonds and simultaneously sold short-term bonds of the same amount. This makes it easier to flatten the yield curve even as there is no addition to liquidity. Moreover, the RBI increased the ability of banks to absorb government bonds to support the borrowing programme, a move seen to avoid bond purchases by itself. “It looks like they would not want to add to the liquidity anymore. What they want to control is the rates rather than the quantity," said an economist.

In the last four months, the banking system liquidity surplus is a massive ₹6.5 trillion on a daily average basis. Sure, the RBI has categorically stated that it wants liquidity to be enough to keep markets stable. It has also stressed on the salutary impact of surplus liquidity on transmission.

What does this have to do with foreign exchange?

When the RBI buys dollars from the foreign exchange market, it releases rupees into banks. This would add to the existing large liquidity surplus. Considering The RBI also accumulates foreign currency assets on its balance sheet as it invests dollars bought into financial assets. There is a cost to carrying a large amount of forex reserves on the balance sheet.

That said, a change in the tactical policy towards the foreign exchange market does not entirely resolve the issue of liquidity. As such, dollar flows are finding their way into Indian equities, a primary reason for pricey valuations.

Meanwhile, the roughly 1.2% rise of the rupee in a week’s time could bring its own set of issues such as a hit on export realisations and even mild losses on forex hedges.

