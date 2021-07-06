Why the room for affordable housing is shrinking for builders

“The boom period of affordable housing began immediately after the ‘Housing for All’ scheme was announced in 2015. Every other developer, big or small, wanted a piece of this segment, which was in a sweet spot. Also, the government was giving incentives to developers for building low-cost homes. That kept the supply of affordable housing elevated. But with covid, things have taken a turn for the worse, and cash-strapped developers are struggling to offload this inventory. Second, the cost of building homes has shot up. It is not feasible to build budget homes with the thin margins," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house, requesting anonymity.

