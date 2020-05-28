Why the Sun Pharma stock has been absent from this year’s pharma rally

After a long hiatus, the Nifty Pharma index has outpaced other sector indices, with some pharma companies making high double-digit gains. But Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s stock gained a mere 6% in 2020 against the Nifty Pharma’s nearly 18% rise.

For one, while the specialty products business is growing, it is yet to see any marked pickup in revenue. Further, one of its large specialty products, Absorica, is likely to face generic competition in the US in December. Besides, the sales push required to drive revenues in specialty products faces hurdles due to covid-19. Also, Sun has to incur heavy marketing and other related expenses, which will tend to keep costs high.

Nevertheless, in the past year, its formulation, Ilumya, clocked revenue of about $94 million, beating analysts’ estimates. This product is expected to gather pace in FY21 with sales of about $145 million, according to analysts.

That growth might still not suffice to counter sluggish growth in other products and cost escalations. Note, its US revenues have picked up sequentially by about 7.1% to $375 million. One also needs to watch research and development costs, which may rise on further development of its specialty product business. Research and development (R&D) expenses are likely to inch up to 8-9%, against the present 6%.

Some challenges in the domestic business are due to a paucity of footfalls at clinics. Sun has a large presence in the chronic therapy segment, and has been gaining overall market share in the home market. Nevertheless, it needs to strengthen its sales force to further drive revenue growth. In fact, dragging on its otherwise decent Q4 revenue growth was the impact of cost increases. Selling and administration expenses jumped about 4% while staff costs rose 5%, crimping overall margin growth. Q4 Ebitda margin shrunk to 18.4% from 21.6% in the December quarter.

“Ebitda missed our estimates by 9%, with margins showing no signs of any operating leverage of improved specialty performance, with SG&A spend and staff costs remaining elevated," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a note to clients. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Still, much of the firm’s fortunes hinge on a meaningful ramp-up in specialty products. Covid-19, though, could keep the ramp-up slow and gradual. Costs are likely to be alleviated in the near future. Further, risk of a huge penalty on drug price inflation charges in the US is an overhang.

While the stock trades at a price-earnings multiple of about 27.5 times FY20 earnings, lower than some of its peers, the headwinds may continue to affect performance.

