Why thermal power is still key to meeting growing energy needs
Summary
- Investments in thermal capacity are expected to yield substantial returns for companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, NTPC, Thermax, Power Grid
With the surge in demand for electricity, India may need to look at an energy mix to sustain its economic growth rather than just relying on renewables.
