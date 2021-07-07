Titan Co. Ltd released its quarterly update for the June quarter (Q1FY22) and said revenues surged 117% year-on-year. This excludes bullion sales. Investors rewarded this news by taking Titan’s shares more than 2% lower in early deals on Wednesday on the National Stock Exchange.

What gives?

Based on the update, June quarter revenues work out to around Rs2,750 crore. Note that year-on-year growth this time around was helped by a favourable base. For perspective, Titan’s March 2021 quarter revenues stood at around Rs7,000 crore. This means revenues have declined as much as 60% sequentially. Commenting on the performance, an analyst requesting anonymity said, “The adverse impact appears to be more severe than we expected."

The month of May was particularly disappointing for Titan. The company has said revenue contribution from April, May, and June stood at approximately, 50%, 10% and 40%, respectively.

Furthermore, Titan’s mainstay jewellery business grew around 107% (excluding bullion sales) year-on-year in the June quarter. Note that sales in the month of April last year were zero, aided year-on-year growth numbers owing to lower base this time around. Titan said its total store operational days were at 73%, 10% and 58% for the April, May and June months respectively and 47% for the whole quarter. Overall, the jewellery business has declined by about 62% drop vis-à-vis the March quarter.

What offers some comfort is that Titan’s watch business has shown good recovery with a 280% year-on-year growth. However, the watch business contributes a small portion of the company’s profits and as such, doesn’t move the needle for the stock.

To be sure, when the company announces its June quarter results, investors should keep a close eye on how profit margins behave. “Q1 is expected to be weak due to lockdowns. We estimate Ebitda breakeven and a net loss of Rs57.2 crore versus a net loss of Rs270 crore in Q1FY21," said analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a report on 7 July. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization; a key measure of profitability for companies.

Meanwhile, so far this calendar year, Titan’s shares have risen around 11%, slightly lower than the increase in the broader Nifty 100 index during the same time frame.

“We expect recovery to be faster versus FY21 -- 90% stores have already re-opened and footfalls are higher than last year. The second covid wave impact and the phased implementation of Hallmarking are likely to further strengthen Titan’s franchise versus peers and accelerate its growth ahead," point out Emkay’s analysts.

Even so, valuations of the Titan stock are pricey. Currently, the stock trades at around 60 times estimated earnings for financial year 2023, based on Bloomberg data. Needless to say, this may cap meaningful upsides in the near future.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.