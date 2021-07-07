Why Titan’s 117% yoy Q1FY22 revenue growth doesn’t impress investors

Furthermore, Titan’s mainstay jewellery business grew around 107% (excluding bullion sales) year-on-year in the June quarter. Note that sales in the month of April last year were zero, aided year-on-year growth numbers owing to lower base this time around. Titan said its total store operational days were at 73%, 10% and 58% for the April, May and June months respectively and 47% for the whole quarter. Overall, the jewellery business has declined by about 62% drop vis-à-vis the March quarter.