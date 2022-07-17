Why trade deficit may remain elevated

Further, oil prices fell in July because of fears of an economic recession. On 14 July, the price of the Indian basket of crude oil was $99.8 per barrel, lower than the June average, but still around 36% higher than the average price of $73.5 per barrel in July 2021. While oil price has dropped from its recent highs, it is still much higher than it was a year ago. Typically, higher prices tend to dampen demand, but given how essential crude oil and its products are for the economy to function effectively, their consumption tends to be pretty inelastic and hasn’t gone down with an increase in price.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}