MUMBAI: Investors in information technology (IT) stocks took the news of US visa restrictions in their stride, with the Nifty IT index up nearly 1.5% in Tuesday's trade.

US President Donald Trump on Monday suspended H-1B visas, which is popular among Indian IT professionals, along with other foreign work visas for the rest of the year, citing high unemployment rate in the country.

The US is the biggest market for Indian IT services companies and visa, travel restrictions can hamper smooth business flow.

But the latest restrictions will have limited impact on large IT services vendors in the immediate future.

One, travel anyway is restricted due to the covid-19 pandemic. Most IT vendors have transitioned to work from home delivery-model, fulfilling onsite demands from remote locations. Even project transitions are being handled from work from home and remote locations.

Second is the tepid business environment. Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd estimates dollar revenues to fall at most frontline IT companies in the current fiscal reflecting subdued demand and cuts in discretionary spends by clients. This caps the incremental requirement for fresh human resources (employees) in the near term.

Infosys Ltd’s management alluded to this in their recent interactions with analysts. "(Infosys thinks) that the impact from a fulfillment perspective is likely to be lower, given FY21 is likely to see impact on demand, which reduces the need for new H-1B visas as new projects are delayed; and rising unemployment levels in the US allows opportunities to hire locally," Nomura research said in a note.

Importantly, customers recalibrate their expenditure during economic downturns, outsourcing work to cheaper offshore locations, vendors, pointed out analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities and Emkay. This reduces demand for greater onsite workforce force in the short term, mitigating the impact of visa restrictions.

"Interestingly, Infosys’ offshore revenues/volumes have been outgrowing onshore revenues/volumes despite its much touted claims of localization and hiring over 10,000 local resources in the US since mid-CY17," said analysts at Emkay in a note. "Given a weak macro environment and potential reset in client businesses due to covid-19, we see a case for greater offshoring in the sector over the medium term."

Third is the localization efforts of the Indian IT companies. Tracking visa restrictions, Indian IT companies over the years have stepped up hiring in the US. According to Kotak Institutional Equities more than half of Infosys, Wipro Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd’s workforce deployed in the US are local hires.

Consequently the dependence on H1-B visas by IT majors has steadily reduced over the years, even though reliance on such visas can vary for smaller firms.

"While not completely immune to potential visa related tightening, Indian techs have been reducing their dependence on H1B visas significantly by hiring more people locally. This transition has come with its own set of challenges such as limiting flexibility of moving resources offshore (when not on project) and hit on utilization and thus, some adverse impact on margins," add analysts at Emkay.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via