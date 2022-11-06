Why TVS has an edge over Hero

As things stand, shares of TVS are only about 5% below their 52-week highs, while the Hero stock is nearly 12% down so far. “It seems all near-term positives are priced in," Dolat Capital Market’s analysts said about TVS shares. Valuations of TVS are expensive and Hero provides comfort here. According to Bloomberg data, TVS trades at 29 times its FY24 estimated earnings, while Hero trades at almost 14 times. The near-term upside for the two stocks depends on how demand pans out after the festive season.