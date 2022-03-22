Why Vedanta shares touched a new 52-week high?

The company aims to enhance its volume capability across all its business. "In the near term over the next three years, Vedanta plans to raise its aluminium smelting capacity by 36% to 3mtpa (million tonnes per annum), raise zinc/ lead output by 36% to 1.7mtpa, silver capacity by 24% to 800 tpa, steel capacity by 133% to 3.5mtpa, ferro chrome capacity by 67% to 0.15mtpa, and add nickel smelting capacity of 7,000 tpa," said a report by Systematix. In the oil and gas business, analysts at Motilal Oswal remarked that its FY24E target production of 300kboepd (barrels of oil equivalent per day) seems to be a tall ask.

