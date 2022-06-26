Why Yes Bank rolled out a floating rate FD

Yes Bank’s new fixed deposit that is linked to the repo rate may reduce depositors’ urge to shop around
This will lower the bank’s cost of funding. Depositors will see gains from higher rates
Yes Bank has launched a fixed deposit linked to the repo rate, the interest rate at which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lends to banks and which is used by the central bank to implement its monetary policy.
A typical fixed deposit, as the term suggests, offers a fixed interest rate for the tenure of the deposit. However, the interest on the new Yes Bank fixed deposit will rise and fall in line with the repo rate.
The current repo rate is at 4.9%. On deposits with a tenure of 1 year to less than 18 months, the repo rate-linked fixed deposit offers a markup of 1.1%. This means depositors can earn an interest of 6% per year on such a deposit.
For example, if the repo rate were to increase by 50 basis points to 5.4%, then the interest on offer would go up to 6.5%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage.
On tenures of 18 months or more and less than three years, the markup is 1.6%, meaning the current interest rate is 6.5%.
The question is, why Yes Bank has launched such a deposit.
As the RBI tries to control inflation, the interest rates are expected to keep going up. Amid rising interest rates, the chances of depositors shopping around for a higher rate with the same bank or another go up. In the case of a fixed deposit linked to the repo rate, depositors do not need to shop around. It makes things easier for the bank and provides more stable access to funds.
Also, Yes Bank has a very high credit deposit ratio.
As of 31 March, it stood at 91.8%, having come down from 163% as of 31 March 2020. Simply put, for every ₹100 a bank raises as a deposit, it must maintain a cash reserve of ₹4.5 with the RBI. It also needs to maintain a minimum statutory liquidity ratio of 18% by compulsorily investing ₹18 out of every ₹100 raised as a deposit in government securities, which typically consist of financial securities issued by the central government and the state governments to finance their fiscal deficit, which is the difference between what a government earns and what it spends.
Given this, at a minimum, ₹22.5 out of every ₹100 raised as a deposit is compulsorily locked in for a bank. This leaves a maximum of ₹77.5 out of every ₹100 raised as a deposit to be given out as a loan.
Hence, in an ideal situation, the credit-deposit ratio of a bank should not be more than 77.5%.
Yes Bank’s credit deposit ratio, despite falling over the last two years, is still at a very high 91.8%. This means it is lending out ₹91.8 as a loan for every ₹100 raised as a deposit.
However, that is not possible. This means that the bank has been funding a significant portion of its lending by using sources other than deposits, increasing the cost of funding loans, given that other sources are more expensive than deposits. The repo rate-linked fixed deposit will help the bank reduce its funding cost.
In a rising interest rate scenario, a fixed deposit linked to the repo rate also makes sense for depositors. This is because when the RBI raises the repo rate, banks are quick off the block to raise lending rates, but they go slow on raising interest rates on deposits. A fixed deposit linked to the repo rate takes that problem out of the equation.
However, this fixed deposit scheme makes sense only in a rising interest rate scenario, given that no depositor would like to see interest rates on their deposits come down as would happen when the repo rate is falling.