Why Yes Bank rolled out a floating rate FD

As of 31 March, it stood at 91.8%, having come down from 163% as of 31 March 2020. Simply put, for every ₹100 a bank raises as a deposit, it must maintain a cash reserve of ₹4.5 with the RBI. It also needs to maintain a minimum statutory liquidity ratio of 18% by compulsorily investing ₹18 out of every ₹100 raised as a deposit in government securities, which typically consist of financial securities issued by the central government and the state governments to finance their fiscal deficit, which is the difference between what a government earns and what it spends.