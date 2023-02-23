Wild swings may persist in Adani counters, in a smaller way
Adani Group flagship Adani Enterprises’ stock could trade over a 50% price range while Adani Ports could move over a 24% range in the coming month.
High volatility in two Adani Group companies—Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports—which are part of the Nifty 50 could persist despite the two stocks shedding 60% and 27%, respectively in value since the Hindenburg Research report surfaced a month ago, analysts said.
