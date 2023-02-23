Wild swings may persist in Adani counters, in a smaller way

“The high volatility may persist, but going by provisional data it could be lesser than what we saw in February as funds typically reduce their cash holdings during such crises," said Manoj Vayalar, VP (derivatives), Religare Broking. Vayalar cited provisional data on Thursday which showed that traders rolled over 84% of their outstanding positions in AEL to the March series of derivatives against 90.6% rolled over at the end of the January series. On Adani Ports, rollover from February to March stands at 80% against 97.2% from January to February series. Rollover refers to traders or hedgers closing out their outstanding buy-sell trades ahead of the expiry of a contract and moving them over to the next month to avoid giving or taking delivery.