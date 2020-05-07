Shares of troubled Yes Bank surged over 10% today even though benchmark indices were in the red. Investors of the bank seem to have taken comfort from the commentary by its newly appointed chief Prashant Kumar.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Kumar said the bank needs ₹4,000 crore as survival capital. The bank’s common equity Tier-1 (CET-1) capital breached the regulatory minimum and dropped to 6.3% in March. Kumar said the aim is to raise ₹8,800 crore to bring the CET-1 to 10%.

Inadequate capital was the crux of Yes Bank’s fall, whose troubles began due to aggressive lending by the bank under its erstwhile promoter Rana Kapoor. Surging bad loans wiped off a chunk of the lender’s capital and a new management could not revive the business. Given the risk to depositors, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put together a rescue plan in which ₹10,000 crore was infused by a group of banks. A part of the plan was to write down the bank’s Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds. The write down resulted in an extraordinary gain of ₹6296.9 crore, which helped the lender report a surprise net profit for the March quarter.

The need for capital is obvious. The question is whether Yes Bank will manage to get it. “The comments by Kumar seems to have given some confidence in the market," said an analyst requesting anonymity.

Yes Bank has board approval to raise ₹15,000 crore. But a volatile capital market amid the outbreak of covid-19 makes it a challenge to raise money.

Investors should also note that the bank still has a stressed corporate loan book of ₹43,979 crore. Its bad loans stood at ₹32,877 crore while special mention accounts were about ₹11,102 crore. The management said the balance sheet is insulated from risk right now. To be sure, the provision coverage ratio of 74% is a comfort. The covid-19 outbreak has forced lenders to give moratorium to borrowers and Yes Bank is no exception. Its stressed pool from the past would grow heavier owing to the lockdown impact. Already, toxic corporate loans were a horrifying 26% of the total loan book.

Yes Bank’s loan quality is yet to give confidence to investors to bet on the bank. Besides loans, investors would also look at whether the bank has been able to keep the faith of its depositors.

Here, the lender seems to have fared well. Sure, its deposits declined led by outflows from low cost savings accounts. Kumar indicated that the deposit franchise has stabilised. “The number of retail term deposits originated during April is far more than any other month in FY20," Kumar said in his television interview.

The performance of the deposit franchise during testing times of lockdown should give some succour to investors. That said, Yes Bank has an array of problems on its loan book side. Despite this, Yes Bank shares trade at nearly three times the valuation at which the last capital infusion happened. Existing investors need to tone down expectations, and so does the bank when it goes to the market to raise funds. If it attempts a capital raise at current valuations, it may come back empty-handed.

