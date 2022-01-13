Will poor Q3 earnings spoil the party of Wipro?

That apart, some analysts are also wary that Wipro’s muted large deal wins would weigh on its ability to meet growth seen by peers and keep margins stable. “Similar to Infosys and TCS, Wipro’s third-quarter deal wins were soft at about $0.6 billion, at largely similar levels q-o-q and half of Q3FY21. Wipro post-restructuring under the current CEO will likely narrow the growth differential with TCS but lag Infosys in FY22E. But over FY22-24E, Wipro is likely to lag its tier-1 IT peers. Material improvement in deal wins is key to get more constructive," said analysts at Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd.