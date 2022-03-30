Will foreign investors rekindle EM love?

For India, earnings growth and valuations would be the deal breakers for FIIs. Indian companies in many sectors such as paints and cements rely on crude-based derivatives, so there are concerns that FY23 corporate earnings estimates are at an increased risk of downgrades if companies fail to adequately raise prices and protect their margins. India’s price-to-earnings multiple is at a premium to many global peers. Against the backdrop of macro worries and subdued demand conditions, a higher valuation multiple discourages FIIs from being gung-ho on India.