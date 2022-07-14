Will  markets now  fight  US inflation?

In June, the number of demat accounts opened stood at 1.8 million, the lowest since February 2021
With the US central bank on a rate hiking spree, the moot question is, where do we go from here?
The Indian stock market has been resting on the shoulders of retail investors for a while now. The question is, will this continue?
Retail investors get attracted to investing in stocks only when the prices increase for a while. Cast your eyes on the chart alongside. As the BSE Sensex, India’s most popular stock market index, has gone from strength to strength, the number of demat accounts opened during a particular month has also increased. Most demat accounts are opened by retail investors. A demat account is required to buy and sell stocks.
In October 2021, when the BSE Sensex reached its all-time high of 62,245 points, the number of demat accounts opened during the month peaked at 3.5 million. Between November and January, the number of demat accounts opened stood at 3.4 million each month.
The Sensex has moved largely downward since the beginning of the year. This has led to a fall in the number of demat accounts being opened as well. In June, the number of demat accounts opened stood at 1.8 million, the lowest since February 2021, when 1.6 million such accounts were opened.
From the October high, the BSE Sensex has fallen by nearly 15% until the end of June. In comparison, the number of demat accounts being opened more or less halved from a peak of 3.5 million to 1.8 million. This is as clear an indication as can be that retail investors tend to get into the stock market only after it has rallied quite a bit, and once the market starts to fall, their interest wanes. As James Surowiecki writes in The Wisdom of Crowds: “The temptation to trade stocks on the basis of what other people are doing is nearly irresistible." As the market goes higher, the number of people who want to buy stocks also increases. This dynamic attracts even more people. The same dynamic works in the reverse as well.
This phenomenon can be seen even in investors who invest indirectly in stocks through mutual funds, insurance companies, and pension funds. In October, domestic institutional investors (DIIs), comprising mutual funds, insurance companies, pension funds, banks, and other financial institutions, had invested a net of ₹4,471 crore in stocks. DIIs primarily invest retail money indirectly in stocks. From November to June, DIIs invested ₹2.94 trillion in stocks. During the same period, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold stocks worth ₹2.42 trillion. If retail investors hadn’t bought stocks as they have over the last few months, stock prices would have fallen faster.
Where do we go from here? The American central bank, the US Federal Reserve, has made it clear that it will keep raising interest rates to control inflation. US retail inflation in June stood at 9.1%, the highest since November 1981, when it was at 9.6%.
This means that in the coming months, the Fed will keep pushing interest rates up. This will lead to FIIs pulling out of Indian stocks, at least in the near future. Given this, the selling pressure is likely to continue. Of course, the impact this sustained selling will have on the overall market will depend on how long retail investors continue to be bullish.
The total amount of money invested by DIIs in stocks in the nine trading days this month up until 13 July has been around ₹6,864 crore. In the nine trading days before that, it had stood at ₹16,286 crore. Between this and fewer demat accounts being opened, it seems clear that retail investors are starting to feel the pinch.