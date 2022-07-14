Will  markets now  fight  US inflation?

From the October high, the BSE Sensex has fallen by nearly 15% until the end of June. In comparison, the number of demat accounts being opened more or less halved from a peak of 3.5 million to 1.8 million. This is as clear an indication as can be that retail investors tend to get into the stock market only after it has rallied quite a bit, and once the market starts to fall, their interest wanes. As James Surowiecki writes in The Wisdom of Crowds: “The temptation to trade stocks on the basis of what other people are doing is nearly irresistible." As the market goes higher, the number of people who want to buy stocks also increases. This dynamic attracts even more people. The same dynamic works in the reverse as well.