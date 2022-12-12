Will new streams float Bharat Forge’s boat?2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 10:08 PM IST
The company aims to achieve consolidated revenue compound annual growth rate of 12-15% over FY22-30.
The company aims to achieve consolidated revenue compound annual growth rate of 12-15% over FY22-30.
Bharat Forge Ltd’s (BFL) plan to diversify its portfolio reflect its intent to lower the component of cyclicality in its businesses. The company unveiled BFL 2.0 strategy in an analyst meet held on Friday. Here, it aims to drive growth via newer businesses such as defence, electric mobility and castings.