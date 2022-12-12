Will new streams float Bharat Forge’s boat?

In fact, the dull macro environment in the US and Europe remains a key near-term concern. This could weigh heavily on the company’s export business, which formed nearly 75% of consolidated revenue in FY22. The export segment is largely margin accretive and a continued weakness here is undesired. However, the new businesses incubated in the last 5-10 years are at their inflection points and could dilute weakness expected in its core business, point out analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.