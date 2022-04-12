Will price hikes save the day for auto companies in Q4?

Besides, higher raw material costs pose a risk to Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margins of automakers. As such, the companies have resorted to price hikes in Q4 which have shielded them from deterioration in financial metrics to an extent. “Our commodity cost index shows PVs up ~250bp (basis points) and 2Ws up 350bp from Q3FY22 levels. Our analysis of commodity contracts and inventory suggests the impact is not likely to be meaningful in Q4FY22F and may only be visible in 1QFY23F," said analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd in a report on 11 April. One basis point is one-hundredth of a point.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}