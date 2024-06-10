Will PSUs lose their thunder in Modi 3.0?
SummaryFormation of a coalition government exposes the stocks of PSUs to certain risks. Coalition members would have at least some say in politically-sensitive sectors such as fuel and power that affect almost the entire population directly.
The shares of various public sector undertakings (PSUs) grabbed investor attention fuelled by the government's thrust on reforms. In the last one year, the S&P BSE PSU index zoomed by 94%, beating the benchmark index Nifty 50’s 22% returns. But the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to secure a majority on its own in the 2024 general elections.