Will PSUs lose their thunder in Modi 3.0?

Meanwhile, the PSUs engaged in the defence sector are at a low risk of policy interference. Some of the companies like Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) are already sitting on high order books of ₹94,000 crore and ₹76,000 crore respectively. Based on FY24 topline, the book-to-bill ratio i.e. order book to annual sales ratio of these two companies is almost at 3x and 4x that gives revenue visibility for the foreseeable future. The risk in these companies is timely execution and rich valuation multiple. Further, metal PSUs like Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and National Aluminium Co. Ltd (Nalco) are generally immune from policy changes by the government as their product prices are not as politically sensitive as fuel and power prices.