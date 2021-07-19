Will RIL’s Just Dial buy deliver bang for the buck?

In this backdrop, the moot question is whether Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd’s (RRVL’s) acquisition of a controlling stake in Just Dial Ltd (JD) will fare better. Reliance Industries owns an 85% stake in Reliance Retail. Of course, when it offloaded slightly more than a 10% stake in the firm last year, it had raised as much as ₹47,265 crore. So, the ₹3,500 crore it is spending to acquire a 41% stake in Just Dial isn’t very large compared to the cash available with the group.