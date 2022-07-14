Will retail investors ‘now’ fight American inflation?

This is as clear an indication as there can be of the fact that retail investors tend to get into the stock market only after it has rallied quite a bit and once the market starts to fall, their interest wanes. As James Surowiecki writes in The Wisdom of Crowds: “The temptation to trade stocks on the basis of what other people are doing is nearly irresistible." As the stock market goes higher, the number of people who want to buy stocks goes up as well. And this dynamic attracts even more people. The same dynamic works in the reverse as well.

