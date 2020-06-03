Will the Kotak Mahindra Bank stock fly as tiff with regulator ends?

The disagreement between promoter Uday Kotak and the RBI was triggered first in August 2018 when the bank proposed to bring down promoter stake through issuance of perpetual non-cumulative preference shares (PNCPS). The issue was aimed to cut stake to 19.7%. The regulator refused to permit the same following which the bank dragged the RBI to court. The parties reached an agreement in February that promoter shareholding can be brought down to 26% by August 2020. Towards this goal, Kotak has sold 56 million shares through block deals to bring down his stake.