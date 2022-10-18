Will V-Mart’s acquisition of LimeRoad weigh on its profitability?

But note that LimeRoad’s revenue has declined continuously in the past three years. In FY22, the company reported revenue of ₹69 crore, down by 61.5% from FY20 levels. Also, the company is in red at the Ebitda level with loss of ₹15 crore in FY22, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. “This should dilute the blended Ebitda by 5%/10% on normalized FY23E Ebitda/Pre Ind AS 116 basis, respectively," added the Motilal Oswal report.

