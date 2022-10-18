Will V-Mart’s acquisition of LimeRoad weigh on its profitability?1 min read . 12:19 PM IST
LimeRoad’s revenue has declined continuously in the past three years, and the company is in red at the Ebitda level with loss of ₹15 crore in FY22
V-Mart Retail Ltd plans to acquire A.M. Marketplaces Pvt. Ltd or LimeRoad, a social commerce platform, to strengthen its online presence. Currently, online sales account for a mere 2% of V-Mart’s overall sales mix. For building its omni channel capabilities, V-Mart had planned to invest ₹100 crore over the next three years. This acquisition is one step forward in this process. The cash consideration for the transaction is ₹31.12 crore and V-Mart will also assume liabilities worth ₹36 crore.
The acquisition would generate synergies as there is an overlap with V-Mart’s core markets. Apparel contributes 86% to LimeRoad’s sales. Contribution of apparel for V-Mart stands at 80%. Further, 30% of LimeRoad’s stock-keeping units have an average selling point below ₹499, while 56% of V-Mart’s stock-keeping units are under ₹500. Also, LimeRoad has a concrete customer base in Uttar Pradesh, which will synergise with V-Mart’s offerings.
But note that LimeRoad’s revenue has declined continuously in the past three years. In FY22, the company reported revenue of ₹69 crore, down by 61.5% from FY20 levels. Also, the company is in red at the Ebitda level with loss of ₹15 crore in FY22, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. “This should dilute the blended Ebitda by 5%/10% on normalized FY23E Ebitda/Pre Ind AS 116 basis, respectively," added the Motilal Oswal report.
LimeRoad will continue to operate as an independent business unit within V-Mart. The former has an asset light platform with zero capex, zero inventory and negative working capital cycle. LimeRoad derives about 65% of its revenue from women’s categories and has a strong presence in ₹500-1000 price point.
V-Mart along with LimeRoad aims for online channel to account for more than 10% of combined sales in FY23. This is expected to grow to over 20% in 24-36 months.
For now, expanding online presence may aid investor sentiments on the V-Mart stock, which is down by nearly 43% from its 52-week high seen in November.