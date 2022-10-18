Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Will V-Mart's acquisition of LimeRoad weigh on its profitability?

Will V-Mart’s acquisition of LimeRoad weigh on its profitability?

1 min read . 12:19 PM ISTVineetha Sampath
LimeRoad acquisition would generate synergies as there is an overlap with V-Mart’s core markets (iStockphoto)

LimeRoad’s revenue has declined continuously in the past three years, and the company is in red at the Ebitda level with loss of 15 crore in FY22

V-Mart Retail Ltd plans to acquire A.M. Marketplaces Pvt. Ltd or LimeRoad, a social commerce platform, to strengthen its online presence. Currently, online sales account for a mere 2% of V-Mart’s overall sales mix. For building its omni channel capabilities, V-Mart had planned to invest 100 crore over the next three years. This acquisition is one step forward in this process. The cash consideration for the transaction is 31.12 crore and V-Mart will also assume liabilities worth 36 crore.

The acquisition would generate synergies as there is an overlap with V-Mart’s core markets. Apparel contributes 86% to LimeRoad’s sales. Contribution of apparel for V-Mart stands at 80%. Further, 30% of LimeRoad’s stock-keeping units have an average selling point below 499, while 56% of V-Mart’s stock-keeping units are under 500. Also, LimeRoad has a concrete customer base in Uttar Pradesh, which will synergise with V-Mart’s offerings.

But note that LimeRoad’s revenue has declined continuously in the past three years. In FY22, the company reported revenue of 69 crore, down by 61.5% from FY20 levels. Also, the company is in red at the Ebitda level with loss of 15 crore in FY22, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. “This should dilute the blended Ebitda by 5%/10% on normalized FY23E Ebitda/Pre Ind AS 116 basis, respectively," added the Motilal Oswal report.

LimeRoad will continue to operate as an independent business unit within V-Mart. The former has an asset light platform with zero capex, zero inventory and negative working capital cycle. LimeRoad derives about 65% of its revenue from women’s categories and has a strong presence in 500-1000 price point.

V-Mart along with LimeRoad aims for online channel to account for more than 10% of combined sales in FY23. This is expected to grow to over 20% in 24-36 months.

For now, expanding online presence may aid investor sentiments on the V-Mart stock, which is down by nearly 43% from its 52-week high seen in November.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vineetha Sampath

Vineetha Sampath is a chartered accountant and is experienced in the field of research analysis. She joined Mint's Mark to Market team recently and this is her first stint in journalism.
