Will weak passenger business in Q3 derail Titagarh’s growth?
Summary
- The freight rail systems segment performed well in Q3, leading to overall revenue growth of 25%, but revenue from the passenger rail systems segment dropped 35%, owing to the completion of the Pune Metro contract.
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd stands out as a key beneficiary of the government's focus on boosting rail infrastructure. In the interim budget, capital expenditure for railways was set at ₹2.5 trillion (lakh crore). The government plans to implement three major economic railway corridor programmes, and aims to upgrade 40,000 standard rail bogies to Vande Bharat standards. Titagarh is expected to benefit from this, given its 25-30% market share in wagon manufacturing.