Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Windlas Biotech's CDMO business is appealing but IPO is priced aggressively

Windlas Biotech's CDMO business is appealing but IPO is priced aggressively

Premium
Windlas Biotech has more than two decades of experience in manufacturing both solid and liquid pharmaceutical dosage forms. (Photo: iStock)
2 min read . 12:17 PM IST Ujjval Jauhari

  • Windlas Biotech's IPO, at the upper price band, is aggressively priced at 64.4 times price to earnings considering the diluted equity shares and FY21 annualised earnings

Windlas Biotech Ltd, a contract development and manufacturing firm, has come up with its initial public offering (IPO). The offer, which aims to raise Rs401 crore through a fresh issue of shares worth Rs165 crore, also comprises an offer for sale (OFS).

Windlas Biotech Ltd, a contract development and manufacturing firm, has come up with its initial public offering (IPO). The offer, which aims to raise Rs401 crore through a fresh issue of shares worth Rs165 crore, also comprises an offer for sale (OFS).

The proceeds from the fresh issue will sued to buy equipment, fund working capital requirements, repay of certain borrowings, among others.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will sued to buy equipment, fund working capital requirements, repay of certain borrowings, among others.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The company has more than two decades of experience in manufacturing both solid and liquid pharmaceutical dosage forms. It is among the top few domestic pharmaceutical formulations in the industry in India in terms of revenue. It company has a strong relationship with leading drug manufacturers and has been suppliers to companies such as Pfizer Ltd, Sanofi India Ltd, Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Eris Lifesciences Ltd, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Systopic Laboratories Pvt Ltd etc.

Over FY19-21, Windlas Biotech's revenue and operating profit has grown at a CAGR of 18-19%.

Contract manufacturing offers significant opportunities for growth too. Looking at cost initiatives taken by large manufacturers and also rising competition in the generics space, opportunities for CDMO manufacturers have been on a rise.

Over the past five years, the Indian formulations CDMO market has grown at a rate of 13% compared with the growth rate of 8.6% of the domestic formulations market highlight analysts. "Going forward, domestic formulations CDMO is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~14% by FY25 driven by strong demand from outsourcing by big pharma companies both Indian as well as multinational companies and rising demand for generics in the chronic therapeutic category," said analysts at Religare Broking Ltd.

The company's strengths include a focus on chronic therapeutic categories, innovative portfolio and presence in niche therapies such as injectables.

With its superior product mix, established brand name, strong relationship with leading pharma companies, and capacity additions, analysts believe that the company is well placed to capitalise on opportunities. On the valuation front, at the upper price band, the issue is aggressively priced at 64.4 times price to earnings considering the diluted equity shares and FY21 annualised earnings.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh lead recovery among major states

Premium

Equity investments may not be the solution for all your ...

Premium

Equity investments may not be the solution for all your ...

Premium

Banks face backlash on RBI’s current account diktat

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!