Windlas Biotech's CDMO business is appealing but IPO is priced aggressively

The company has more than two decades of experience in manufacturing both solid and liquid pharmaceutical dosage forms. It is among the top few domestic pharmaceutical formulations in the industry in India in terms of revenue. It company has a strong relationship with leading drug manufacturers and has been suppliers to companies such as Pfizer Ltd, Sanofi India Ltd, Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Eris Lifesciences Ltd, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Systopic Laboratories Pvt Ltd etc.