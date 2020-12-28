Windshield clear, rearview mirror foggy for banks

India’s bankers are getting their confidence back to lend as they come out of the covid pandemic slowly, both on growth and asset quality.

A bank lending survey by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has found that there has been a broad-based improvement in bankers’ sentiments towards lending conditions. Banks are more optimistic about a rebound in retail credit growth, which was the most severely hit by the pandemic, in the coming year.

Analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd said credit growth would be faster in the new year and expect it to rise to 9.5% in FY22 from 6% now. “Retail lending will sustain 8% growth in FY21, and on lower base and improved spending sentiment will effectively grow 14% in FY22. Recovery in economic activity and the derivative effect of increased investments and corporate/government spending on consumption will sustain the momentum of 15%-plus growth in FY22-25," they wrote in a 19 December note.

Banking investors seem to share this confidence, evident from the upgrades in earnings expectations by analysts. Shares of banks have run up quite a bit in the past three months in anticipation of healthier balance sheets ahead. For many stocks, the rally may still have steam left. Despite its recent sharp gains, the banking index has underperformed the broader markets on a year-to-date basis. “We remain positive on financials for CY21 as the asset quality impact of covid may not meaningfully spill over beyond 1HCY21 and investors will gain confidence on the asset quality cycle," wrote analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd in their outlook note.

This confidence stems from two factors: one is that the impact of the pandemic has been less severe than originally feared; and second, upfront measures by the banking regulator and the government have helped minimize the damage to vulnerable businesses. As such, economists expect the economy to grow 9.5% in FY22 after a less-than-expected contraction of 7.5% in FY21. As it recoups lost income, banks would be at the forefront to service the economy for any of its needs. The road ahead is clear for banks, and it leads to growth.

But even as the windshield is transparent, past performance metrics still do not give enough clarity. Some analysts worry that given the lack of clarity over consumer behaviour as well as credit quality in 2020, lenders should not bet on a clean slate on asset quality. “There are a lot of unanswered questions on recovery though we note a sharp change in investors’ outlook on financials," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities wrote in a 22 December note. “Lack of data on covid implies we are relying on small sample size channel checks or management feedback."

The signs on asset quality have been mixed. Forbearance has clouded the quality of credit. To be sure, the pile of loans where borrowers need easier terms is likely to be small, which means stress is less. But that could also be because of the government’s emergency credit line guarantee scheme and RBI’s targeted repo operations. When these measures are rolled back, it is uncertain how many small businesses would still continue to get funding.

Analysts worry an unclear past performance makes it difficult to judge future asset quality. This is also perhaps why the rally in bank stocks has been limited. Among listed banks, shares of HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have surpassed their pre-pandemic highs while ICICI Bank is closing in. Others still lag far behind.

A foggy past also keeps lenders wary. One sign of this worry is visible from the wide credit spreads, which indicate banks prefer larger and better-rated borrowers. More than liquidity, a sure sign of demand strengthening will turn banks’ confidence into a conviction to lend. For investors, a transparent assessment of the pandemic may do the trick. In 2021, there is potential for both to happen.

