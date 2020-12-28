Windshield clear, rearview mirror foggy for banks

This confidence stems from two factors: one is that the impact of the pandemic has been less severe than originally feared; and second, upfront measures by the banking regulator and the government have helped minimize the damage to vulnerable businesses. As such, economists expect the economy to grow 9.5% in FY22 after a less-than-expected contraction of 7.5% in FY21. As it recoups lost income, banks would be at the forefront to service the economy for any of its needs. The road ahead is clear for banks, and it leads to growth.