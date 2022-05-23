Winners and losers amid government’s measures to control inflation

3) Auto sector: Higher fuel prices were weighing on demand in the automobile segment, particularly the two-wheeler (2W) sector. With a reduction in fuel taxes, the total cost of ownership reduces thereby boosting demand. But there might be a slowdown in the shift to electric two-wheelers (2Ws) with a decrease in fuel prices coupled with recent instances of electric 2Ws catching fire. Further, the automobile sector, which continues to face commodity cost pressure, stands to benefit from levy of export duties on steel and reduction of taxes on imports as this could lead to moderation in domestic input prices. While all automakers benefit in varying proportions, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect Ashok Leyland Ltd to be a key beneficiary as it purely caters to the commercial vehicle segment, which is currently seeing a cyclical upturn. Shares of Ashok Leyland are up by nearly 6% in the morning trade on Monday on NSE.