Markets
Winning spree puts Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock on the warpath
Summary
- MDSL is among the key beneficiaries of indigenisation in the defence sector and its robust order prospects are attracting investors, causing its stock to jump 186% just this year
Warship building company Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDSL) has been on an order-bagging spree of late. On 20 December the company signed a contract worth ₹1,600 crore with the Ministry of Defence – its third order win just this month.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more