Winning spree puts Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock on the warpath

MDSL is among the key beneficiaries of indigenisation in the defence sector and its robust order prospects are attracting investors, causing its stock to jump 186% just this year. The sharp rally has been driven by momentum in the Indian defence sector and the company's huge order backlog of ₹37,500 crore as of the end of September, which is nearly five times its FY23 revenue.

