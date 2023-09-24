Top-level exits add to the worries of Wipro’s restive shareholders2 min read 24 Sep 2023, 10:51 PM IST
Wipro’s choice of an internal candidate as Dalal’s replacement may well make the transition smoother.
The issue of senior management attrition at Wipro Ltd seems to be relentless. In an unexpected development last week, the tier-1 information technology (IT) company said its chief financial officer (CFO) Jatin Dalal has resigned. Dalal’s exit adds to the vast list of senior management personnel that have quit Wipro over the past one year. The company has appointed as the CFO Aparna C. Iyer, who most recently held the position of senior vice president and CFO of Wipro FullStride Cloud business. Wipro’s choice of an internal candidate as Dalal’s replacement may well make the transition smoother.
