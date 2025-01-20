Wipro fights its way back into the game

Going by Q3 beat, the scenario seems to be turning around for Wipro, even so, it has a lot of ground to cover amid some downside risks. Wipro’s sequential CC revenue growth guidance for Q4 of -1% to +1% was disappointing and reflects the pain in Europe and APMEA (Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) regions. In Q3, among geographies, the Americas was the only region that saw positive growth.