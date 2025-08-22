Why Wipro’s Harman DTS acquisition hasn’t enthused investors despite lower valuation
The deal will allow Wipro to access new markets and expand in various sectors, despite potential margin dilution due to integration costs. Investor reaction has been tepid, with shares little changed.
Wipro Ltd is set to enhance its engineering research and development (ER&D) services and capabilities following the IT services provider’s agreement to acquire the digital transformation solutions (DTS) business unit of Harman, a Samsung company. The deal is for a cash consideration of $375 million and is expected to close by December.