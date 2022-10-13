Clouds over Wipro, HCL shines bright

“Wipro’s turnaround story is faltering," said analysts at Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd. According to the broking firm, this is because of various factors, such as Wipro’s organic growth normalizing to around 1-3% on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis over the last four quarters. Plus, its large deal wins are sluggish. Third, “Overall Ebit margin has fallen 720 basis points from the Q3FY21 peak to a historical low of 14%, with no material improvement indicated in near term," said Ambit’s analysts in a report on 13 October. So, Wipro’s lag on growth versus peers, margin dilution, and lowest cost of equity among tier-1 IT, strengthen the case for higher valuation discount to peers, Ambit said.