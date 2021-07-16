Wipro hits new 52-week high but analysts little enthused by 'best ever' quater

The company's management guided IT services revenue to be in the range of USD2535-2583 million in Q2FY22, which implies a 5-7% sequential growth. The management remains confident of delivering double-digit organic revenue growth in FY22. On a sequential basis, Ebit margins declined by 320 basis points (bps) to 17.8% on account of integration of low margin Capco business and several senior leadership hires during the quarter. Ebit is short for earning before interest and tax. One basis point is one hundredeth of a percentage point. Further, the company's management has reiterated its Ebit margin guidance of 17-17.5% for FY22.

