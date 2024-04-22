Markets
Wipro, Infosys March quarter results paint gloomy outlook for FY25
Summary
- The glaring gap between deal wins and actual revenue growth highlights a persistent issue with slow deal conversions
Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd have joined their tier-1 peer Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) in dampening the spirits of IT investors, as their results for the March quarter (Q4FY24) offer little reassurance about the sector’s near-term prospects.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more