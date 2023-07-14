Markets
Wipro investors and their many worries
Summary
- Wipro is bearing the brunt of a slowdown, in the midst of which it also has to deal with executing a turnaround that is getting harder, analysts said
The June quarter (Q1FY24) earnings season began on a sombre note with large-caps Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd reporting subdued numbers. Peer Wipro Ltd was no exception as slowdown in discretionary technology spends by clients weighed on its revenue growth.
