Wipro investors and their many worries

“A muted Q2 guidance (-2% to +1%) however indicates that the stress is not relenting yet. To its credit, Wipro’s seemingly conservative quarter beginning guidance has turned out to be a reliable gauge of next quarter’s performance for its large-cap peer set," said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. That would mean investors could be probably looking at another quarter of muted growth ahead. “We therefore don’t share the market optimism around the sector's bounce back just yet," it added.