Wipro management upbeat on growth outlook but investors need more

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities are of the view that Wipro has made good progress on turnaround plans outlined by its CEO at the analysts’ day. "The company will build on initial success to pursue ambition to be an industry and growth leader. Wipro aims to play the role of an orchestrator for clients’ technology ecosystem to help drive business outcomes and value from cloud investments," it said in a report. While the turnaround is progressing well, it is more than adequately discounted in its full valuations, added Kotak analysts.