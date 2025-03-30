Wipro’s mega deal win ushers confidence, but it has a long way to go
Summary
- Wipro has landed a £500 million strategic deal with Phoenix Group, enhancing its service portfolio in the life and pension sector. The deal signifies Wipro's growth trajectory, though ongoing macroeconomic challenges could impact its revenue outlook and operational efficiency.
Top-tier IT services provider Wipro Ltd bagged a mega deal worth 500 million pounds from Phoenix Group—the UK's largest long-term savings and retirement business. The 10-year strategic project is designed to deliver life and pension business administration for the ReAssure business and accelerate Phoenix Group's operational transformation.