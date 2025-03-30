Wipro’s mega deal win ushers confidence, but it has a long way to go

Still, this is positive given that Wipro is experiencing a turnaround under the leadership of CEO Srinivas Pallia, who took over the role in April last year. “Wipro has had multiple false starts under past CEOs. It needs to continue to deliver similar surprises to lend credibility to the current turnaround effort," said the Kotak report. In mid-March, Wipro announced the realignment of its global business lines into four key areas – technology services, business process services, consulting services, and engineering – effective April 2025. The aim is to better align with client needs and capitalize on opportunities in AI, cloud, and digital transformation.