Analysts see this as a welcome change. “The new management has tried to take the bull by the horns – which is what Wipro needed. After many failed experiments, this was perhaps the last throw of dice by the Wipro board – a CEO who will not shy away from taking hard decisions, to take Wipro to its rightful place – at par with peers," analysts at PhillipCapital (India) Pvt. Ltd said in a report on 19 November.